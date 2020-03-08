Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 509,675 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,675 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.17% of iRobot worth $73,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

