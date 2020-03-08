Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $74,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

