Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $74,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.