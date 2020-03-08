Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $76,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

