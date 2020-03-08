Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $76,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.