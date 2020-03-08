Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $76,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. Autoliv Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

