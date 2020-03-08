Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 38,073 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 38,073 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Illumina worth $90,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $274.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.43 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

