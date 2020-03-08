Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,339 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.95% of Vail Resorts worth $92,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $196.58 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.50 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

