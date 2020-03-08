Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $90,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

