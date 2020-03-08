Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,072 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.14% of Coherent worth $86,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.30. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

