NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $50.75 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,931,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

