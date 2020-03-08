Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $85.42 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Twitter worth $85,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 43.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,434,272 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

GrubHub Inc Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.72 Million Stake in Pool Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 509,675 Shares of iRobot Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in California Water Service Group
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc
