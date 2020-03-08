Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $85.42 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Twitter worth $85,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 43.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,434,272 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

