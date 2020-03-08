NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 773.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

