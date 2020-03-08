Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.79% of Ashland Global worth $82,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $406,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

ASH opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

