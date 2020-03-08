Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,631 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

