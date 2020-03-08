Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,172,095 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,411,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.42% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

