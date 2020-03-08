Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $86,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $262.33 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $249.80 and a fifty-two week high of $427.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

