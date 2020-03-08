Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,322 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Seattle Genetics worth $87,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $114.87 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,766 shares of company stock worth $9,963,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

