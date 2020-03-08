2,073 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

