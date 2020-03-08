2,073 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GrubHub Inc Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.
GrubHub Inc Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.72 Million Stake in Pool Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.72 Million Stake in Pool Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 509,675 Shares of iRobot Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 509,675 Shares of iRobot Co.
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in California Water Service Group
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in California Water Service Group
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc
Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture Plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report