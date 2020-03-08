Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $193,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 126,128 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $13.12 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

