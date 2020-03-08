Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,535 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $89,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,826,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,950 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 409,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

