Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,883.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $181.09 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $527.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

