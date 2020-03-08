Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

