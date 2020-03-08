Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

