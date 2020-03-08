Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,228 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $194.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.05 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

