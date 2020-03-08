Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,820 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,820 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

ADBE stock opened at $336.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

