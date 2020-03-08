Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Tivity Health Inc has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

