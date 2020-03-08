Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,060 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

