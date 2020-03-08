Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 148,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of TTAC opened at $36.43 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.