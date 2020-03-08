Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

