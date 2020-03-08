Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

