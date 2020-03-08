Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $494.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.55. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $500.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

