Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Broadcom by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

