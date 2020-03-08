Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.