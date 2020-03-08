1,435 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

