Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,908 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

