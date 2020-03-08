Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.