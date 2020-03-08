Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 60,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

