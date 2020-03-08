Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 681 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.24% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

