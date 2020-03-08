Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

