Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266,684 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,776,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after buying an additional 1,111,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,782,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,274,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 799,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,723,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock worth $2,753,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

