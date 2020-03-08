Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $19,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $723.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $827.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.64 and a 1-year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $866.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

