Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.92 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.28% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $118.03 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

