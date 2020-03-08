Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 49,206 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of LKQ worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LKQ by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

