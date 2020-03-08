Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,322 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,686.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

