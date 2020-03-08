Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.71 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

