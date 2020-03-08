Premier Oil’s (PMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the oil producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premier Oil to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 140 ($1.84).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 61.62 ($0.81) on Thursday. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The company has a market capitalization of $516.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose bought 302 shares of Premier Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £298.98 ($393.29). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 621 shares of company stock valued at $57,531.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

