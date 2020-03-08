Relx (LON:REL) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,825 ($24.01).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,085.78 ($27.44).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,847 ($24.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.43. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

