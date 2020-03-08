UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

POLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,351.43 ($17.78).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,198.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

