Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,169 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,191 ($15.67) to GBX 1,169 ($15.38) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 886 ($11.65) price target (down from GBX 938 ($12.34)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 887.80 ($11.68).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 588.20 ($7.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 658.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 714.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,048 shares of company stock worth $688,031.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

